ORWELL — Village council approved the use of American Rescue Plan money for the replacement of an important piece of equipment at the sewer plant on Tuesday during a regular meeting.
The effluent sampler and meter will be replaced, as required by the Environmental Protection Agency, at a cost of $12,256.84, said Orwell Village Manger Tami Pentek.
The village has been working to find ways to make necessary upgrades to the sewer and water plants during the last year.
Pentek also gave a report indicating the village expenditures and revenues are in a positive place with less than four months left in the year.
In other business
• Council approved an ordinance revision to insure the village’s laws correspond with state law.
• Council approved the purchase of a $51,350 truck for the water/wastewater department.
• Pentek said the street department is reviewing sidewalks throughout the village.
• Councilman Don Herbster said real estate tax revenue is up.
• Council completed a second reading on the change of water sewage deposit fees for rentals in the village.
• Pentek gave the oath of office to Seth Swyers and Kent Lotzgesell, who were sworn in as Orwell Fire Department lieutenants.
