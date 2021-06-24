ORWELL — Village Council started the process for a water and sewer rate increase on Tuesday afternoon during a regularly scheduled meeting.
Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek announced a 6 percent increase scheduled to go into affect on Sept. 1 followed by a 10 percent increase in 2022 and another 10 percent in 2023 if the legislation is passed.
Orwell Village Council President David Hartz said the water and sewer rates have to be raised due to maintenance and repair costs at the village water and wastewater plant. Pentek said the last increase in rates was in 2010.
Hartz said the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency mandates that water rates must support the plant. He said no general fund money can be used.
He said reduced water usage at an area plant and future repair and maintenance costs made the rate increase necessary. Council had the first reading of the legislation and intends two more readings before it would become official in August.
In other business
• Pentek said revenues collected continue to be above expenditures.
“We are right on target,” she said of the village’s financial picture.
• Pentek announced the hiring of Raymond Nevison as the new superintendent of the water/wastewater plant and that Keith Stowers has been hired as an operator.
“I think we are on the upside of that whole transition,” she said.
• Council approved legislation needed to sell a surplus vehicle, enter into a service contract with the county and accept the resignation of Councilman Paul Byler who recently moved outside the county. Village council has 30 days to replace Byler.
• Village Solicitor Christopher Newcomb said the purchase of a piece of property from the Nye family is going well and the transaction should be completed later this summer.
