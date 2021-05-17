ORWELL — Village officials are reviewing options to keep the water and wastewater departments running smoothly after the resignation of Wayne White, who has been an integral part of both departments.
Wnite will leave the village on May 21.
Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek and council members discussed options to keep things running well.
Council president David Hartz asked Pentek if the village would be able to maintain Ohio Environmental Protection Agency standards with White leaving in less than two weeks.
Pentek said there is a candidate who may consider the job full-time but a company from Bristol is willing to provide licensed operators if needed.
“Either way we should be covered,” Pentek said. “I would like to get somebody in here yesterday.”
Over the long haul, two positions at the plants are open, Pentek said.
“I need a superintendent and an operator,” she said.
Pentek said she is also looking into an EPA-approved program entitled Water Reuse Partnership Program that can create partnerships with other villages to meet staffing needs for licensed operators.
In other business
• Council members discussed concerns over fire truck renovation overages. Orwell Fire Chief Shane Gregory said another bill of more than $9,000 recently arrived from Countryside Truck Repairs including expenditures for which he was told the village would not be billed.
Village council approved costs ranging from $120,000 to $125,000 for the fire truck renovation, but Gregory said costs have increased beyond that point.
“My recommendation is that Tami and everyone [involved] meet here and go through every line item that is up for dispute,” said Orwell Village Solicitor Christopher Newcomb.
• Pentek said she has met with Smolen Engineering representatives regarding a curb-radius project and announced that the street department will soon install street signs throughout the village.
• She also said she plans to file a pre-application with the Ohio Public Works Commission for grant money to pay for projects that include the revision of piping on intake and discharge service pumps, a change to the chlorine feed location and the mounting of the master meter on a horizontal pipe.
• Pentek said she also recently met with representatives of the Kennametal Plant and will discuss issues with them in the near future.
• Village Council members asked Newcomb to prepare legislation for next week’s council meeting for the possible approval of $5,000 for a fireworks show to be part of the village’s Centennial Celebration to be held on Sept. 25.
“I think we can find $5,000 somewhere,” said Orwell Clerk/Treasurer Ella Stanton.
Hartz asked Stanton to review where the funds can be taken from and bring to next week’s meeting for possible approval.
Pentek said a committee has been meeting on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the fire hall to plan the one-day event. She said the event is scheduled to start at noon on Sept. 25 and include activities throughout the village with the culmination being a 20-minute fireworks show.
• Pentek and councilman Chris Ruks thanked the 12-16 volunteers who made the May 8 clean-up day possible.
“It was a huge success,” Pentek said.
