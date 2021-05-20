ORWELL — Interviews are being conducted to replace waste water treatment plant supervisor Wayne White, said Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek.
The position will be filled by Josh Goodrich, as a contractor from a private company, until the position can be filled, Pentek said during a council meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
“I’ve been conducting interviews and communicating with EPA. Wages seem to be the big hold back,” Pentek said.
Pentek said she may return to council for more funds to fill the position. She said the village is also looking for a laborer at the plant.
The village approved a five-year contract with Pro Energy to supply electricity to the village buildings. The contract of 0.43 fixed rate for 60 months was approved unanimously.
She said the new contract will save the village about $5,300 and the street lighting contract will remain with NOPEC, a non-profit supplier of electricity.
Village Council also approved a $5,000 donation from the village for fireworks to be held in September.
