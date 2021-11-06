ORWELL — Village Council approved an ordinance to pay for repairs to a well at the Orwell Water Department during a special meeting on Wednesday, said Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek.
“It was a Moody’s Water Supply Services estimate of $21,036, not to exceed $22,000,” Pentek said. She said there was a problem with the well and the village it reviewed.
“We had it inspected and this is what [was recommended],” Pentek said.
She said three council members attended the meeting and it was done by emergency vote because of the immediate need for the repairs.
The company responded after the inspection with a letter detailing its proposed work.
“Moody’s mobilized the necessary crew and equipment to test and pull the pump and perform a TV inspection of the well. This showed that the well screen and surrounding formation are plugged with fine material and the well pump, motor and drop pipe are in need of replacement,” the letter states.
The company also stated it would install a new submersible pump as well as doing cleaning of the well.
