ORWELL — Village Council discussed options regarding raising water rates during a Tuesday afternoon work session.
The village had the first reading of a water rate increase ordinance in June and it is scheduled to be on the agenda on July 20, according to village officials.
The proposed ordinance includes a 6-percent increase starting in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 10-percent increases in 2022 and 2023.
Councilman Don Herbster wondered if the village could hold off on the 10-percent increases until next year instead of locking the three years together in the ordinance. He also questioned if bulk users should get as large a discount as they do.
“We need to bit the bullet,” said Councilman Dave Hartz. He said the village must make sure the water plant is a self-sustaining operation.
The average increase for a resident would be $2.70 a month and approximately $7 a quarter, Hartz said.
In other business
• Village Manager Tami Pentek reported a curb radius project is pending after a meeting with Smolen Engineering.
• Village Council agreed to stake out a piece of property adjacent to a Staley Road home near the old lift station after a recently completed project. The road is scheduled to be abandoned.
• Pentek reported that the Village Hall driveway project is completed.
• Pentek said a water usage reduction from Kennemetal is expected soon.
• The Orwell centennial celebration is scheduled for Sept. 25, Pentek said. She said a schedule of events is nearing completion and will soon be released.
• A deputy clerk resigned from the position after it was determined there was not enough work for a full-time employee.
“Other than the quarterly water billing, there is not enough work to justify this being a full-time position,” Pentek stated in a report.
Pentek said the position will be advertised as a part-time job.
• Concerts in the Park are back in the village on Wednesday evenings at Chaffee Park or at St. Mary’s Community Center if weather becomes an issue.
• Village Council plans to review different insurance options before the present contract with Waypoint expires at the end of the year.
• The village zoning map has been revised and will be presented to the planning/zoning board for review and returned to council for potential final approval.
• Pentek reported an anonymous letter writer expressed concern regarding a Confederate flag in front of a local business. Orwell Village Solicitor Christopher Newcomb said unless the federal government outlaws the flag, nothing can be done because of free speech.
He said people can choose not to do business with the owner.
