ORWELL — The details of a huge party are coming together as community leaders seek to celebrate the 100th birthday of the village.
The one-day event is scheduled for Sept. 25 with community organizations and businesses getting involved in a variety of ways, said Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek.
“It is a 100-year celebration,” she said of the event that will include a car show, a “porch discussion” with village elders and a craft show.
Pentek said the village leaders decided to put an event together since the fall festival has not been held for a number of years.
“I wanted to do something bring the community together,” he said.
A committee of area residents has been working on the plans for several months and are putting the final details together at a meeting on Tuesday.
“We’ve contacted different organizations ... and asked them to participate any way they want,” she said.
Pentek said the American Legion Auxiliary plans to sponsor a craft show in memory of Julie Mordesovich from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with proceeds going to the auxiliary. The craft show will have many of the vendors that participated in the Christmas in the Barn event that was held at a farm in Hartsgrove Township for many years to raise funds to fight domestic abuse.
The Rock Creek-Grand Valley Rotary Club is sponsoring a craft show at the Grand Valley school complex from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pentek said it will be a $10 donation to show; the fire department will feature a chicken dinner from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and a concert will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. featuring Andy’s Last Band.
The day’s activities are scheduled to being with a 10 a.m. brunch — sponsored by the chamber of commerce — to honor the citizen of the year. Pentek said the official opening is scheduled for noon that will also include a “porch discussion” with elders discussing the history of the village.
“[They will] share old memories and kind of give a little history,” she said.
Pentek said they are working on sponsors to help defray the cost of fireworks that will close the day’s events. She said businesses have been asked to participate as well.
“A lot of businesses are ready to come out to the street,” Pentek said.
She said the decision to diversify the event was made because of on-going pandemic concerns.
