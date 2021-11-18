ORWELL — Village Council approved a fire services contract with Orwell Township on Tuesday afternoon during a regular meeting.
The annual contract is scheduled to start Jan. 1 and conclude Dec. 31, 2022. The contract involves emergency services to be supplied by the Orwell Fire Department. The contract stipulates how the arrangement will work during the year and is handled in accordance with state law.
Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek also reported on a variety of departmental items including the financial standing of the village.
“We are doing fantastic. We are way above projected [revenues],” Pentek said.
Pentek also reported on communications between village officials.
“We had our standard meeting last week with all the department heads,” she said.
She said the street department has been checking all the catch basins and worked on emergency lighting at the street department. Pentek said communication options were also discussed.
“We are looking to get all our radios up and running,” Pentek said.
In other business
• The village hydrant flushing program has been completed.
• Effluent samplers were installed at the village water treatment plant.
• Discussed run away chickens in the village.
• Received a South Central Ambulance report from council president David Hartz who also serves on the SCAD board of directors.
