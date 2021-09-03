GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — The Grapes on the Lake festival, planned for Sept. 25 and 26, has been canceled by organizers.
The event was canceled due to staffing issues for the ride company and a lack of volunteers, said Tim Mills, President of the Geneva-on-the-Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“It didn’t look like it was going to happen the way we wanted it,” Mills said. “We just didn’t want to do it the way it was going. We wanted to make sure that if we did have something, it was worthwhile, and it just didn’t look like it was going to be the way we wanted to do things.”
Mills said he didn’t want people to travel to the area and be disappointed.
“It was a tough decision,” Mills said. “We really wanted to have it. We thought we could pull it off, but I guess not.”
Mills previously said lodging properties and wine tours saw a number of reservations canceled after the Grape Jamboree was canceled earlier this year.
There have not yet been discussions about attempting to have the event next year, Mills said. Previously, he said the event could be held again next year if it went well this year.
Mills said people incorrectly assumed that the festival was supposed to be something like the Grape Jamboree, which it was not.
“Everybody was disappointed but ... I feel that I’d rather take a little heat for canceling it, than take the heat for people coming and saying ‘this isn’t what I expected,’” Mills said.
