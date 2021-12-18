JEFFERSON — Chipotle in Ashtabula is holding a fund-raising event from 4-8 p.m. today for the Jefferson Area High School swim team.
Order online for pick up using code M4GJ7XG and Chipotle will donate 33 percent of event sales to JAHS swim team.
Updated: December 18, 2021 @ 10:11 am
V. Mae Stewart, 86, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Services, Tuesday, December 21, 1:00P.M., Pentecostal Church of God, 2201 Cook Road. Calling hours, Tuesday, 11:00A.M. until time of services. Masks are required at the calling hours/service. www.ducro.com
