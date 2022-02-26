Winter can be a difficult time for people with indoor allergies, but there are steps that can be taken to help.
ACMC Physician Assistant Cheryl Katavich said during the winter allergens like dust, dust mites, pet dander, mold and other allergens can build up in people’s homes because doors and windows are not being opened as often as they are during the summer.
Over the counter medications can be used to treat the symptoms of indoor allergies.
“Those items help with our symptoms, but not 100 percent, unfortunately,” Katavich said. “Some other things that they could use is saline, like salt water, sprays or rinses, to help rinse the allergens out of the nasal and sinus passages.” Frequently laundering bedding and vacuuming often can also be helpful, Katavich said. Bathing pets often can also cut down on the amount of allergens, she said.
People are generally allergic to what they are exposed to regularly, she said.
If symptoms are not manageable with over-the-counter medications, a doctors office can conduct tests to determine what a person is allergic to, Katavich said.
Allergy shot therapy can then be used to desensitize a person’s immune system to an allergen, Katavich said.
“We take that information [from the blood test] and we develop the allergy shots with those allergens mixed in,” Katavich said. “It’s given in a very small, diluted dose, on a weekly basis.” The shots desensitize patients’ immune systems to allergens over time, she said.
“It’s a long process,” Katavich said. “Allergy shot therapy is a three- to five-year process.” After about a year, the frequency of injections will be reduced, from once a week to once a month as a patient moves to maintenance doses, she said.
The process takes time and education, Katavich said.
Most of the time, allergy shot therapy is a permanent fix, but it depends on the patient, Katavich said.
“The other thing that’s kind of interesting, is they can still develop other allergies,” she said. “You can’t predict it, unfortunately. It’s just based on how your immune system responds.”
Katavich said seasons have become less distinct, and plants have been producing blossoming well into fall.
“Our ragweed season was really long this year, which isn’t typical,” she said.
For people who think they may have indoor allergies, trying over-the-counter medications and other steps like frequently cleaning bedding and vacuuming can be a good first step, Katavich said. People should seek medical treatment if their allergies don’t improve with over-the-counter medications, or if they start impacting their life, Katavich said.
“Some patients, it really does impact their life and their well-being,” Katavich said. “I would recommend they come in and be seen, for sure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.