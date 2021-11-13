Operation Christmas Child is working hard to fill Christmas wishes across the world, one shoebox at a time.
Billed as “the world’s largest Christmas project,” it's time to fill shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. Donations are being accepted at three area churches: Living Water Baptist Church, North Kingsville; First Baptist Church, Jefferson, and People's Missionary Alliance Church in Geneva. The last date shoeboxes will be accepted is Nov. 22.
The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world. Through this project, Samaritan’s Purse partners with the local church worldwide to share the Good News of Jesus Christ and make disciples of the nations.
“In the midst of the pandemic, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, in a prepared statement. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide since 1993. Since that time, more than 188 million children in more than 170 countries and territories have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox. The project delivers not only the joy of what, for many kids, is their first gift ever, but also gives them a tangible expression of God’s love.
Individuals, families, and groups still have time to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. For empty shoeboxes and more information call one of the church drop-off locations: First Baptist at 440-576-1631; Living Water Baptist at 315-415-4448, or People's Missionary at 440-987-1999.
