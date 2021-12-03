Opening day for dog licenses a howling success

JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas and Officer Manager Sue Belden celebrated a successful first day of the 2022 dog license season.
Licenses are sold from Dec. 1 to Jan. 31 each year through the Auditor’s Office and their registrars in Ashtabula County.
“We’ve had a busy start to the new dog license season,” Thomas said. The Auditor’s Office sold a total of 1,838 licenses, online, in person and mail-in sales on Wednesday.
All dogs three months old or older must be annually registered or renewed. Licenses alert the dog warden of official ownership and the owner’s contact information if a dog becomes lost or is running loose. The license fees help with shelter costs and dog warden funds.
Licenses are $12 for a one-year tag and can be purchased at the Auditor’s Office, online at the Auditor’s Website, or at one of the convenient community partners.
Despite the pandemic, 2021 was a good year for the Auditor’s Office.
“I’m very proud of Sue [Belden] and our staff for the great work they did this past year,” Thomas said. “In 2021, we sold 10,839 licenses to Ashtabula County residents, which was a great showing of support and movement in the right direction for getting dogs in our county legal and protected.”
Statistics from the Auditor’s Office show the top three most common licensed breeds in Ashtabula County are Labrador retrievers, German shepherds and beagles. The top dog names are Bella, Buddy and Max.
The licenses collected $155,654 in 2021 from fees and penalties.
Instead of raising the license fee, the auditor focused on increasing the number of dog owners who participate.
The goal for 2022 is 12,000 licenses as the office returns to more community events and outreach in the new year.
Thomas estimates there are roughly 40,000 dogs in Ashtabula County with a large number unlicensed.
