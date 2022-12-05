JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Auditor’s Office celebrated a successful first day of the 2023 Dog License Season last Thursday.
Licenses are sold between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31 each year through the Auditor’s Office and their nine registrars in Ashtabula County.
“People were ready and excited for the first day of dog license season,” said County Auditor David Thomas, who, along with Office Manager Sue Belden, sold the licenses.
The Auditor’s Office sold 1,003 licenses between online, in-person, and mail-in sales on Thursday alone.
All dogs three-months-old or older must register or renew their license each year. Licenses alert the dog warden of official ownership and the owner’s contact information if a dog becomes lost or a concern arises. The dog license fees also contribute to shelter costs and dog warden funds.
Licenses are $12 for a one-year tag and can be purchased at the Auditor’s Office, online at the auditor’s website, or at one of their convenient community partners.
“This is one of the fun parts of the Auditor’s Office jobs, and we always look forward to seeing dog owners in the office and hearing about their furry friends,” Thomas said.
The Auditor’s Office saw a good year for sales in 2022, selling 11,146 total active licenses. That number includes 20 service tags, 416 permanent licenses, 4 dangerous animals, and 315 kennel tags.
“I’m very proud of Sue [Belden] and our staff for the great work they did this past year,” Thomas said. “The more licenses we sell, the more dogs are protected and the better our shelters and dog warden program can serve the public.”
Thomas believes the county is moving in the right direction, thanks to an increase in dog licensing awareness.
“We still have a ways to go,” he said. “Using an average 1.5 dogs per household, our county likely has around 60,000 dogs, so there are many which are not licensed.”
Of those licensed, the top three most common breeds in Ashtabula County are Labrador retrievers, German shepherds and beagles.
The year 2022 also saw a new name rise to the top of the dog names list — Sadie came in No. 3, joining Bella at No. 1 and Max at No. 2.
The licenses collected in roughly $160,000 in 2022 from fees and penalties.
“I don’t believe in raising the dog license fee, but we do have a need for more revenue for the dog warden and shelters, as costs increase and there are more animals in the county,” Thomas said. “I would rather try to sell more licenses than ask the commissioners to raise the $12 fee.”
The goal for 2023 is 11,000 licenses, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.