With graduation on the horizon, seniors will be celebrating another tradition, open houses.
Robert Dilly, owner of Norman-D Banquet hall, said he’s booked up until November, and will be hosting six open houses.
“We’re very fortunate,” he said. Dilly is taking bookings into 2022, currently, he said.
The hall currently has a capacity of around 140, due to COVID-19 limitations, Dilly said. The hall will have COVID-19 signage and sanitizing stations around the hall, he said.
“We fall under the same rules as restaurants and bars, basically,” Dilly said. Masks are required when up and moving around, or not eating, he said.
People start booking appointments at the hall about a year ahead of time, Dilly said. He said people have been calling last minute, seeking reservations, but he had to turn them down, he said. Dilly also operates a catering business, which is also quite busy with events.
Dilly said he understands the frustration from people who can’t get a reservation, and he asked people to be respectful and understanding.
Another popular open house destination is Lakeshore Park.
Peggy Davis, with the Ashtabula Township Park Commission, said Lakeshore Park starts taking reservations on President’s Day every year.
“We’ve got quite a few open houses in our pavilions, starting in June,” Davis said.
There are very few weekend slots still open for reservations, and more weekday slots available, she said.
People can rent out private pavilions, or up to half of the main pavilion, Davis said.
Ashtabula County Health Commissioner Ray Saporito reminded everyone to remember to wear masks and social distance.
“Obviously, if somebody is ill with flu-like symptoms, they should not be at one of these events, just out of caution,” Saporito said.
Saporito also encouraged making sure that indoor open houses have increased air flow.
All banquet halls have COVID-19 rules in place, Saportio said.
