It’s almost Christmas! Like many of you, I have many stories involving Santa Claus and presents ... oh, the memories.
Mom would warn Sis and I that we had better be good because Santa was watching. If I cried when she combed through my very curly hair, she would say, “I just saw Santa peeking in the window! You better not cry!”
I’d look out the window but never got there in time to see Santa.
You get the picture.
But somehow, every year I made Santa’s good list and got a new Barbie doll or bicycle or whatever I really wanted on any given year.
My earliest memory of sitting on Santa’s lap occurred when I was about 4 years old, at Hills Department Store in Saybrook.
I was a bit embarrassed and confused because when I told the jolly old elf that I wanted a “beer parlor,” Santa and all the adults in line with their kids laughed.
I didn’t understand because in my mind what I was actually saying was, “a beauty parlor,” but it came out of my 4-year-old mouth as “a beer parlor.”
Faithful readers who grew up in the 1960s will recall a beauty parlor came with a doll’s head, comb, brush, plastic bottles for shampoo and rinse, a mirror, a pretend old-fashioned bonnet-type of hair dryer and play scissors.
Earlier that year, I got my little hands on a pair of real scissors and cut off all my dolls’ hair — every single doll! Mother was not happy.
I suppose she thought the beauty parlor set would curtail my scissor obsession.
As you may have guessed, Santa brought me a beauty parlor.
No such luck stopping me with those scissors.
A year or two later, I talked Sis into letting me cut her bangs. The first time, they were crooked, so I had to cut a little more ... and more ... and more — until Sis’s bangs were tiny stubs of hair next to her scalp!
Ah oh!
My first thought? Maybe Mom won’t notice.
But I knew that wouldn’t work. Mom’s eagle eyes would spot Sis’ bald spot in a minute.
Rapidly, I came up with the perfect plot. Sis’ hair fell out! Yeah!
Soon reality set in and I knew Mom would never buy that story either.
Sis, on the other hand, wasn’t fazed by her new look. She played with her Mrs. Beasley doll just like nothing ever happened.
I gave her strict orders NOT to tell Mom or Dad that I cut her bangs.
“OK,” she said.
I hid the hair clippings under my bed and peeked out of our bedroom door, looking for our mom.
She was on the couch reading her “Ellery Queen” mystery magazine, oblivious to my attempt to become a renowned hair stylist.
It wasn’t long before I heard Mom go into the kitchen to prepare dinner.
Then Dad came home from work, signaling dinner would soon be ready. My hungry stomach won out over my fear of retribution.
Acting as normal as possible, Sis and I filed into the kitchen and sat in our respective chairs. At first, Mom and Dad didn’t seem to notice.
Then, as Mom plopped a pile of mashed potatoes on my Sis’ plate, her eyes bugged out.
“What happened to [Sis’s] hair?” she squawked.
Dad looked up from his plate and got a funny grin on his face.
“Shelley cut it!” Sis announced to the world.
I shot her the “thanks a lot, you traitor” look.
Mom gave me the evil eye.
Surprisingly, I wasn’t executed.
I suffered a scolding and I had to listen as my mother dialed the phone — back in the days when you dialed a phone — and called everyone one on earth about the haircut.
First she called my grandmother and then my aunts and my uncles. She went on and on about how “Shelley scalped her poor little sister.”
Like most adults seemed to do back when we were kids, Mom exaggerated. After all, Sis still had a few nubs of hair left! And, most importantly, it would grow back.
Yes, those were the good old days when mothers stayed home and kept an eye — both eagle and evil — on their kids.
Not surprisingly, I ditched my plans to become a hair stylist after realizing my real talent was with a pen, not a pair of scissors.
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. When Shelley Terry's delightful granddaughter was 4 years old, she got hold of a pair of scissors and hacked off her long, blonde curls because she wanted short hair like Dora the Explorer!
