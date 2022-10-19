Star Beacon
A variety of online support groups are available for breast cancer patients.
There are a number of benefits to participating in a support group. According to the Susan G. Komen website, having supportive family members, friends and others in your life may be linked to reduced anxiety and stress, emotional distress and depression, fatigue and the experience of pain. It can also help improve the ability to cope with stress and improve mood.
A social support structure may also help improve feelings of control, self-image, and physical well-being, according to Komen’s website.
The American Cancer Society offers a program called Reach to Recovery, which allows patients to create an online profile and match with a volunteer who has experienced a similar type and stage of breast cancer, along with a similar treatment.
People participating in the program can choose to do so via online chat, a phone call, or exchanging messages, according to the American Cancer Society’s website.
The site will compare a new user’s information with volunteers to identify well-suited matches.
More information can be found at reach.cancer.org.
The National Breast Cancer Foundation also hosts monthly virtual support meeting for breast cancer patients.
More information can be found at www.nationalbreastcancer.org.
Susan G Komen’s website, www.komen.org, includes a list of various entities that host support groups.
University Hospitals’ website, www.uhhospitals.org, contains a list of various support resources for cancer patients. The Cleveland Clinic’s website, my.clevelandclinic.org, also contains information on various local support groups.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.