JEFFERSON — Aubree and Ryan Justice play in the same playhouse that first belonged to their mother, Megan. Aubree is 8 and Ryan is 5.
Megan (Allega) Justice was just 10 years old when her grandfather, Mike Redmon, built the playhouse in the backyard of his Penny Lane home.
The year was 2002, when Redmon, a building contractor, constructed the playhouse with the help of his wife, Penny, and his beloved English bulldog, Butch.
“I used leftover siding and wood; I thought it would be a playhouse,” Redmon said. “I built everything to scale and installed electricity.”
Megan and her sister, Samantha, who was 6 at the time, have vivid memories of the construction.
“Butch thought he was getting a glorified doghouse,” Megan joked.
Megan recalls playing with Butch and her little sister in the playhouse.
“We loved that playhouse and have so many happy memories,” she said. Megan said she especially enjoyed the time Grandma [Penny] joined the girls in a sleepover inside the playhouse.
Megan’s mother, Michele Allega, helped furnish the playhouse with a table and chairs, child’s rocking chair, curtains and shelves.
Sometimes the girls ate in the playhouse, but mostly they made pretend food. Besides cooking, the girls took care of their dolls — dressing, feeding and rocking them, and putting them to bed.
Megan said they had even more fun when all the neighbor girls came over to play. Some of Megan’s friends had playhouses, too, but Megan and Samantha always thought their playhouse was special because an adult could stand up inside and they had an electric light.
Aubree and Ryan heard their mother’s stories about the playhouse and wanted one, too.
Soon after, Megan “inherited” the playhouse and they moved it to her backyard on Susan Drive.
“This summer, Grandpa, myself, my husband, Eddie, and the kids all pitched in and we gave the old playhouse a makeover,” Megan said. “We put on new siding, fixed the rotten wood, applied a new paint job inside and out, new flooring and a fancy new step.”
Aubree said she especially likes the chalkboard inside, where she can play school. Her favorite improvement is the “Welcome Home” sign.
Ryan likes the playhouse and playing house or restaurant, or whatever else he and his sister can imagine.
“We all have so many happy memories of watching our granddaughters play in it,” Penny Redmon said. “I’m so happy Mike and I are here to watch our great grandchildren enjoy it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.