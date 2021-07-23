One person shot on West 52nd near West Avenue

ASHTABULA — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot on West 52nd Street on Friday afternoon.
Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said the victim was shot at least one time, and was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center by ambulance. The status of the victim was not known at the time, Stell said.
Police were called around 3:45 p.m. to the area of Busy Beaver for a gunshot, Stell said. The incident took place on West 52nd Street, off Perry Avenue.
Stell said police have a suspect, a white male, about 6-foot-2 and of thin to medium build, Stell said. "We're trying to locate that person," he said.
The suspect was still at large late Friday afternoon.
The incident remains under investigation, Stell said.
