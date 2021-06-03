CONNEAUT — A movie in area theaters tells the story of one of Conneaut’s most controversial residents.
“American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally,” showcases Mildred Gillars, the frustrated actress whose radio broadcasts on behalf of Nazi Germany made her one of the top villians of World War II. The film, directed by Michael Polish, stars Meadow Williams as Gillars and Al Pacino as her defense attorney, James J. Laughlin.
The movie focuses on Gillars’ trial on numerous charges of treason, but her history is told in a series of flashbacks, according to reviewers.
Gillars, born in 1900 in Portland, Maine, lived only a couple years in Conneaut. Her family — her dentist stepfather Dr. R.B. Gillars and mother Mary Mae, moved to the city when she was 16 years old — lived in a house on Grant Street, according to news stories.
Gillars graduated from Conneaut High School in either 1917 or 1918 (accounts differ) and briefly attended Ohio Wesleyan University.
Bitten by the acting bug, Gillars left school and traveled to New York City, where she found some work on stage and in vaudeville. She would eventually move to Germany, following a New York college professor with whom she was smitten. The professor would eventually become a key executive in German radio, and helped land Gillars behind the microphone in 1940, according to her obituary in the New York Times.
When the United States entered the war, Gillars was the voice behind a series of radio shows and broadcasts designed to ruin the morale of troops. Gillars repeatedly told listeners they faced certain death or horrible injury in battle and would suggest wives and girlfriends back home were being unfaithful.
Gillars interviewed prisoners of war, recording comments that would be edited to give a false, dispiriting account of the war and the futility of fighting, according to news stories. Allied soldiers came to refer to the broadcaster as “Axis Sally.”
When the war ended, U.S. officials made a point of tracking down and arresting Gillars. After many months of investigation, she was found living in the cellars of bombed-out buildings in Berlin, according to her NYT obituary.
In 1948. Gillars was brought to Washington D.C. to stand trial on numerous charges of treason. The proceedings in federal court began in 1949 and was front-page news in the Conneaut News-Herald.
The prosecution played many of Gillars’ broadcasts for the jury of seven women and five men, and called several witnesses who testified to her role in the Nazi propaganda machine.
Gillars herself spent five days testifying, repeatedly denying she willingly worked against the Allies. Gillars claimed she was duped by the Nazis and physically threatened if she didn’t cooperate, according to news stories.
Gillars denied working actively to betray her homeland, saying instead she took on the role only because she was in love with a professor who would help the Germans with the broadcasts.
Gillars also testified she believed listeners didn’t take her comments seriously, according to news accounts.
Reporters would write the government depicted Gillars as a “willing tool of the Nazis,” while defense attorney Laughlin portrayed his client as merely a “lovesick actress forced by poverty into the German radio industry.”
After nearly seven weeks, the jury was given the case, according to a banner story in the News-Herald’s March 9 edition. After nearly 14 hours of deliberations, the jury found Gillars guilty of just one of eight treasonable acts: her participation in a radio program, “Vision of America,” meant to “terrorize” U.S. troops awaiting the D-Day invasion. In the program, Gillars played the mother of a soldier who drowns during the invasion.
Jurors found other broadcasts that resulted in charges, including musical programs and the interviews with POWs, did not rise to the level of treason, according to news reports.
Attending many of the court hearings was Gillars’ half-sister, Edna Mae Herrick (Nieminen), described in some news accounts at the time as a Conneaut resident. Herrick, who believed Gillars innocent, wept when the verdict was read, reporters said.
“I don’t think they [the jurors] will sleep much tonight,” she told reporters. “Just because they have handed her a verdict won’t ever prove to me she was guilty.”
Gillars was “poised but pale” as the verdict was read, and “walked quickly and with chin high” from the courtroom, reporters said.
“I don’t think Ethel Barrymore could have done a better job of taking the verdict,” Herrick said.
Gillars was sentenced to serve 10-30 years in prison and pay a $10,000 fine. She could have been sentenced to death, but no American had ever been executed for treason during peace time, according to news accounts.
She became the seventh person convicted of treason during World War II. Four of the seven were found guilty of similar propaganda-related crimes, and at least two were sentenced to life in prison, according to news stories.
Gillars was taken to the federal prison at Alderson, West Virginia, where she adopted the Catholic faith. She was paroled in 1961 at age 60 and — after a brief visit with her half-sister in Ashtabula County — moved to Columbus, where she taught young students at a Catholic school, according to news reports
She died from colon cancer on June 25, 1988, and was buried in Columbus. “Axis Sally,” a name Gillars reportedly loathed, was 87.
