LAKE COUNTY — A 62-year-old man has died as a result of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 late Friday afternoon, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 4:06 p.m. Friday to the 202.2 mile marker of I-90 west bound, according to police.
On arrival, officers discovered a long line of west-bound traffic backed up in the roadway because of a semi-tractor trailer accident several miles west.
The line of vehicles blocked both lanes of the roadway, while the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the crash.
It was at this time that a white 2010 Lincoln MKZ traveling about 70 mph west on I-90 struck a white 2018 Ford Escape from behind.
The crash pushed the Ford Escape into a gray 2018 Nissan Rogue and a black 2013 Kia Optima, according to sheriff’s report.
The two occupants of the Lincoln MKZ, a 69-year-old female driver and a 62-year-old male passenger, sustained serious injuries and were transported to area hospitals.
The 62-year-old man died at the hospital, and as of Monday, the driver remained hospitalized in serious condition at Metro Health Medical Center.
The operator of the Ford Escape was transported by ambulance to Tri-Point Medical Center for serious injuries before he was taken to Hillcrest Hospital. He also remains hospitalized.
The occupants of the other two vehicles were not seriously injured, police said.
The accident is still under investigation and the names of the involved parties were not being released by officials.
