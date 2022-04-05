GENEVA [emdash] Richard H. Cook, age 93, of Geneva, passed away Sunday April 3, 2022 at the David Simpson Hospice House in Euclid, Oh. He was born on Dec. 26, 1928 in Trumbull Twp. Ashtabula Co., Oh. and was the son of Harvey and Nora (Smith) Cook. As a lifetime resident of the area, Richard…