ASHTABULA — One person is in the hospital and another in jail after a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 5700 block of Main Avenue, said Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell.
The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. during an altercation between at least three males, he said.
Stell said one of the males brandished a gun and shot a 32-year-old male two times in the torso. The victim was transported to Ashtabula Medical Center.
The shooting victim remains hospitalized and will most likely recover, Stell said Monday.
“We have one suspect in custody, awaiting his first court appearance,” Stell said. “It appears it was an ongoing domestic situation.”
The suspect was arrested by the Ashtabula County sheriff deputies while walking on West 58th Street a short time after the incident.
His name will not be released until he makes his first court appearance, Stell said.
A third suspect, a juvenile, is still at large, Stell said.
Detectives are still investigating the incident and on the look-out for the juvenile, he said.
The last shooting in the city occured Feb. 1 when Randall Cohen, 43, of Ashtabula was shot and killed in the 500 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to police reports.
Nicholas T. Csehi, 27, of Ashtabula, is charged with aggravated murder and murder, according to court records.
A grand jury indicted Csehi on March 29, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
