ASHTABULA — A Pennsylvania man is dead and two others injured after a boating accident Tuesday night in the Ashtabula Harbor.
The Ashtabula Fire Department was called at 10:08 p.m. to assist the Coast Guard Ashtabula Station after a boat struck the breakwall, Fire Chief Shawn Gruber said.
Five men — three from Pennsylvania and two from Ohio — were on the 28-foot boat when it crashed, according to reports.
When the fire crews arrived on the scene, they found a 74-year-old man from Apollo, Pa., unconscious with a head injury. Medics from the Coast Guard were in the midst of performing CPR, Gruber said.
“They transferred the patient on our boat and we continued CPR while they assisted the other occupants,” Gruber said.
Soon after, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, said Ashtabula County Coroner’s investigator Matthew Anderson.
The Pennsylvania man’s name is not being released, pending notification of the family, he said.
Ashtabula Township and Saybrook Township squads were called to help transport two other occupants of the boat to Ashtabula County Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, Anderson said.
The other two men were released at the scene, he said.
