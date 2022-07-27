ASHTABULA — A man is dead and two others injured after a boating accident Tuesday night in the Ashtabula Harbor.
The Ashtabula Fire Department was called at 10:08 p.m. to assist the Coast Guard Ashtabula Station after a boat struck the breakwall, Fire Chief Shawn Gruber said.
Five people were on the boat when it crashed, he said.
When the fire crews arrived on the scene, they found a 74-year-old man unconscious with medics performing CPR on him, he said.
"They transferred the patient on our boat and we continued CPR while they assisted the other occupants," Gruber said.
Soon after, the male was pronounced dead at the scene, Gruber said.
His name is not being released, pending notification of his family in Pennsylvania.
Ashtabula Township and Saybrook Township squads were called to help transport two occupants of the boat to the hospital, Gruber said.
Two other occupants were released at the scene.
