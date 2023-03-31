JEFFERSON — One person has been indicted by an Ashtabula County Grand Jury on three counts of patient abuse.
Donna Scheanon, of Ashtabula, was indicted on three counts of patient abuse, fourth-degree felonies, on March 29. Scheanon is accused of abusing three residents or patients at the Villa at the Lake while an agent or employee of the facility, according to the indictment. The conduct is alleged to have taken place between Jan. 20 and 23 of this year.
According to Conneaut Municipal Court records, a criminal complaint was filed against Scheanon on Jan. 26, and she made an initial appearance in Conneaut Municipal Court the next day. Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and the case was bound over to Common Pleas Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.