HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau hosted its annual membership lunch on Wednesday at SPIRE Institute, and was joined by a trio of world-class athletes.
Olympic medalists Nancy Kerrigan, Tim Mack and Kenny Monday attended the event and spoke about various places they had visited that made an impact on them.
Kerrigan, who won silver and bronze medals in the 1994 and 1992 Winter Olympics, mentioned Sun Valley, Idaho as one of her favorite places.
“Everything’s easy to get to, there’s a lot of walking,” she said.
Kerrigan said she enjoyed visiting Geneva-on-the-Lake.
“It looks like a fun place to come back to for the summer,” she said.
Monday, who won the gold medal in wrestling at the 1988 Olympics, said the places that had the biggest impact on him were places like Russia and Cuba.
“It just gives you a different perspective on we as Americans, what we have, the opportunities that we have to live free,” he said. “It really changed my life.”
Mack, who won a gold medal in pole vault at the 2004 Olympics, said visiting Athens for the Olympic games had an impact on him.
“Just to be where the Olympics started, and being able to win at that moment, almost felt like the Olympic gods were looking down,” he said.
All three agreed that one of the most important things businesses can focus on is treating people well.
“It might seem really simple, but treat them as you’d want to be treated,” Mack said. “I try that with even a lot of the kids I coach.”
Kerrigan said she worked as a waitress as a kid.
“I do find waitressing really taught me a lot about how you want to be treated,” she said.
Even when things are busy, make an effort to acknowledge people, Kerrigan said.
“Who wants to be ignored? Nobody,” she said.
Working together is important, Kerrigan said.
“Nobody gets to the top themselves,” she said.
Monday said we are living in tough times.
“Peace and love I think is something we strive for as humans,” he said. “I lived a lot of different places all over the world, and the one thing I always start with is a smile. and I think that goes a long way.”
Teamwork changed Monday’s life, he said.
“You never know what people are going through, so when you see people going through tough times, it’s important that you lift them up and not be so judgemental,” Monday said. “You just don’t know what people go through.”
Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Stephanie Siegel served as host for the event.
The success of tourism in Ashtabula County has not happened by accident, it is intentional, and it starts with a vision, Siegel said.
Siegel said SPIRE Institute is an example of a project that continues to pursue a vision.
“You’re sitting in the heart of a multi-phase project that is poised to change this local economy,” Siegel said.
More than 1 million people have visited SPIRE since the start of 2022.
Awards were presented to Ferrante Winery and Ristorante as the 2022 Tourism Business of the Year, and Don Woodward, as the 2022 Tourism Person of the Year.
