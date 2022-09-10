The Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct an OVI checkpoint in Ashtabula County on Saturday night, according to a press release.
The checkpoint is paid for with federal funds, and is part of an effort to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
“Based on provisional data, there were 379 OVI-related fatal crashes in which 405 people were killed last year in Ohio,” Lieutenant Tina Jackson, commander of the Ashtabula post, said in the press release. “State troopers make an average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”
The location of the checkpoint was scheduled to be announced on Saturday morning, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.