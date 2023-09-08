The Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct an OVI checkpoint somewhere in Ashtabula County tonight, according to a release from the OHP.
The checkpoint is intended to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
“Based on provisional data, there were 379 OVI-related fatal crashes in which 405 people were killed last year in Ohio,” said Ashtabula OHP Post Commander Lieutenant Tina Jackson.
“State troopers make an average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”
According to data from OHP, there have been 70,000 OVI-related crashes in the state since 2018, more than 3,100 of which caused at least one fatality.
In that time period, OHP has handled 83 OVI-related crashes in Ashtabula County, five of which involved fatalities.
OHP has conducted five checkpoints in Ashtabula County since the start of 2018, and checked 1,167 vehicles.
More than 100,000 people have been arrested statewide for OVI by the OHP since the start of 2018, 30 percent of whom were repeat offenders.
