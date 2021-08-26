The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be conducting an OVI checkpoint this weekend, according to a press release.
The checkpoint’s location will be announced the day it is held, and local law enforcement will provide operational support, according to the release.
OHP recommends having a designated driver or making other travel arrangements if you plan to drink.
According to OHP statistics, there have been 69 alcohol related crashes in Ashtabula County this year, six of which were fatal. That is one more than the total for 2019 and 2020, and equal to the number of alcohol-related traffic fatalities in 2018.
