Staff Report
The Ohio State Highway Patrol will operate an OVI checkpoint this week, according to a press release from the OHP.
The county in which the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day before the checkpoint is planned, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint, according to the release.
OHP encourages anyone planning to consume alcohol to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before drinking.
According to data from OHP, there have been 70,000 OVI-related crashes in the state since 2018, more than 3,100 of which caused at least one fatality.
In that time period, OHP has handled 83 OVI-related crashes in Ashtabula County, five of which involved fatalities.
OHP has conducted five checkpoints in Ashtabula County since the start of 2018, and checked 1,167 vehicles.
More than 100,000 people have been arrested statewide for OVI by the OHP since the start of 2018, 30 percent of whom were repeat offenders.
