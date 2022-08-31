Labor Day weekend, one of the deadliest holidays on the road, is only a day away and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be out in full force.
The patrol said it’s targeting impaired drivers by enforcing traffic laws to reduce the number of crashes.
Labor Day weekend is the second-worst time to be on the roads in the U.S., averaging 133 deaths per day in 2019. Only Memorial Day weekend’s deadly average of 139 deaths per day comes in ahead.
An online survey conducted by AAA found 32 percent of Americans will travel for Labor Day weekend.
Of those who plan to travel, the majority, 52 percent, will go by car and 30 percent will take an airplane to go somewhere. The top flight destinations are Las Vegas, San Diego, Orlando, Alaska and Fort Lauderdale, according to AAA.
Unfortunately, OHP troopers say there are more alcohol-impaired fatalities than normal over Labor Day weekend.
Nationwide, alcohol-impaired fatalities in 2019 represented 28 percent of the total traffic fatalities. During the Labor Day period, 38 percent of the fatalities involved an alcohol-impaired driver.
AAA reminds motorists to make traffic safety a priority this weekend. Motorists are urged to get at least seven hours of sleep before a long trip, make sure everyone is buckled up, obey speed limits, and “Don’t Drive Intoxicated. Don’t Drive Intexticated.”
