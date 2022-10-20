An encounter between a deer and a vehicle last Friday at Routes 11 and 167 was an all-too common occurrence for this time of year, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Last year, there were 141 deer-related traffic accidents in Ashtabula County, with the most frequent accidents happening between 5-8 a.m. and 6-9 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays on Routes 11, 45 and 307, and Interstate 90, according Lt. Tina Jackson of the OHP Ashtabula Post.
Ashtabula County deer-related crashes for the past five years:
• 2021- 141
• 2020- 116
• 2019- 144
• 2018- 156
• 2017- 181
Statewide, since 2017, statistics from OHP show there were 101,912 deer-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways.
While 95 percent of deer-related crashes only resulted in property damage, 29 crashes resulted in fatal injuries to motorists, with 31 killed.
Additionally, 47 percent of these crashes occurred in October, November and December.
This is due in large part to the deers’ fall breeding season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).
Drivers are encouraged to be extra careful in areas where forested habitat intersect a roadway.
“As motorists have likely noticed, deer are very visible and active in the fall,” ODNR wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker said. “If you see one deer, be on the lookout for others nearby. Deer rarely run alone.”
At least 50 deer-related crashes happened last year in every Ohio county, with the highest taking place in Stark, Richland, Hancock and Williams counties.
Statewide, the routes with the most deer-related crashes were on Interstates 71 and 75, Route 2, and U.S. 30 and 33.
“When you keep your full focus on the roadway, you are more likely to be able to spot deer and slow down without swerving,” said Col. Charles A. Jones, OHP superintendent, in a prepared statement. “If you happen to strike a deer, move yourself to a safe place, turn on your hazard lights and report the crash.”
Colliding with a deer is not only dangerous, it’s costly. Recent data estimates the average insurance claim for a deer-vehicle collision in Ohio is nearly $5,000, according to AAA.
Ohioans with insurance questions can call the Ohio Department of Insurance at 1-800-686-1526 or go to www.insurance.ohio.gov.
