KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP — One person was killed in a crash on Creek Road around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday night.
A Dodge Caravan was traveling west on Creek Road and went left of center, striking a Chevrolet Malibu head-on, according to a press release from OHP.
Alicia Stevens, 29, of Conneaut, was a passenger in the Malibu, and she died of her injuries at the scene. Stevens had not been wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the release.
The driver of the Malibu, Ashley Katona, 26, of Jefferson, was flown to UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania by helicopter with serious injuries.
A minor who was in a child seat in the Malibu was flown by helicopter to UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland with serious injuries, according to the release.
The driver of the Caravan, Kimberly Newbold, 54, of Ashtabula, sustained minor injuries, and was treated and released from ACMC, according to the release. Newbold was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, according to the release.
The crash is still under investigation.
