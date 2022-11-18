ANDOVER TOWNSHIP – The Ohio State Highway Patrol Ashtabula Post is investigating the death of an Andover man, who was found on Route 85 Wednesday night.
Around 7:40 p.m., OHP troopers responded to a report of an ill or injured person on Route 85. Emergency personnel arrived and found William Taft, 61, and a bicycle laying on the pavement near the edge of Route 85.
Taft was unresponsive and paramedics' efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, according to OHP reports. Taft was pronounced dead at the scene.
Taft’s death remains under investigation, but it is not believed to be the result of foul play or a traffic crash.
Andover Village Police and Andover Fire and EMS personnel assisted OHP at the scene.
