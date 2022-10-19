RAVENNA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run accident that killed a 22-year-old Kent State student from Ashtabula on Aug. 22.
Colin Pho was struck by a 2008 Dodge Charger registered in Atwater, while traveling home from work that night, according to OHP. The name of the owner of the vehicle is not being released, according to OHP.
“This is still very much an active investigation,” OHP Sgt. Ray Santiago said Tuesday. “All potential charges are pending the completion of our investigation.”
According to the accident report, Pho was riding his electric scooter eastbound in the right lane of Summit Street at the intersection of Route 261.
The 2008 Dodge Charger was in the left lane. Pho merged from the right lane to the left lane and was hit from behind by the vehicle.
The driver fled the scene, but the Charger’s driver-side mirror was found at the crash site. That piece of evidence helped OHP troopers to identify the vehicle and a person of interest, Santiago said.
Pho was transported to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center before being flown by medical helicopter to UH Cleveland Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
A junior at Kent State University, Pho was studying computer science. He worked at Main Street Pizza in Ashtabula while studying for his associate’s degree at KSU Ashtabula. He graduated last May and, in August, moved to Kent to pursue his bachelor’s degree.
