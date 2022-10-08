FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is closer to arresting the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed an Ashtabula man Aug. 22 near Kent State University, said OHP Sgt. Ray Santiago.
Colin James Vinh Pho, 22, a KSU student, died the morning of Aug. 23 at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
“This is still very much an active investigation and, thus far, investigators have collected evidence and developed leads,” Santiago said Friday. “Through that process, OHP investigators have located a vehicle and person of interest.”
Charges are pending the completion of the investigation, he said.
According to officials, Pho was riding his electric scooter east on County Road 148 [Summit Road] just after 9:30 p.m. when his scooter was struck in the rear by another vehicle that was also traveling east on Summit Road.
The driver left the scene of the accident and troopers believe Pho remained on the roadway for some time until a passerby called for help.
OHP investigators found a driver’s side mirror at the scene and identified it as belonging to a white, silver, or light-colored 2006-2010 model Dodge Charger, Dodge Magnum, or Chrysler 300, Santiago said.
The vehicle would have had damage to the windshield and possibly, the left front fender, according to OHP.
An Ashtabula native, Pho was a junior at Kent State University majoring in computer science. He received his associate’s degree from Kent State at Ashtabula in May.
Pho worked at Main Street Pizza in Ashtabula before leaving for Kent State’s main campus, where he was enrolled in fall classes.
Anyone with any additional information related to this crash is asked to contact the Ravenna Highway Patrol Post at 330-297-1441.
