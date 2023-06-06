ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help with its investigation of a fatal three-vehicle crash involving a white minivan.
The crash occurred at about 10:56 p.m. May 22 on Route 534, south of Interstate 90 in Harpersfield Township, according to OHP reports.
Ryan Thomason, 40, of Geneva, was operating a 2005 Ford F-150 pick-up truck southbound on Route 534. An unidentified white minivan made a left turn from Old Harpersfield Road onto Route 534 in front of Thomason.
Thomason traveled off the right side of the roadway, and struck an unoccupied Ford E-350 van. He later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
If anyone has any information about the white minivan involved in the crash, please contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 440-969-1155 option No. 2.
