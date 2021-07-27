Get ready, shoppers.
Ohio’s seventh back-to-school sales tax holiday is coming Aug. 6-8. From noon Aug. 6 to 11:59 p.m. Aug. 8, the state will charge no sales tax on several items.
The following items will be exempt from sales and use tax:
• Clothing priced at $75 per item or less, and
• School supplies priced at $20 per item or less.
There will be no limit on how many items shoppers can buy, whether bought in stores or online.
Shoppers will not get a tax break on briefcases, handbags, cosmetics, handkerchiefs, watches, sunglasses, jewelry and sporting equipment.
The sales tax holiday, which is now part of the permanent law, was sponsored by former State Rep. John Patterson, D-Jefferson.
“I remain an enthusiastic supporter of the legislation, especially at a time when family budgets are under stress, the sales tax provides further relief,” he said. “Further, it should help our businesses which have endured financial hardships due to COVID-19.”
Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV said the tax-free weekend is a great benefit for all Ohioans.
“Hopefully, it will encourage a lot of folks to shop local and support businesses in Ashtabula County,” he said.
Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend about $850, $60 more than last year, on average on back-to-school items. Total back-to-school spending is expect to reach $37.1 billion up from $34 billion last year and an all-time high in the survey’s history, according to the National Retail Federation.
College students and their families are also setting records in spending, with plans to spend an average of $1,200 on university items. Total spending on back-to-college is expected to reach $71 billion up from $68 billion in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation.
While families are planning to spend more on K-12 students in every category, electronics and clothing show the biggest increases. Back-to-school shoppers plan to spend $21 more on average on electronics this year compared with 2020 and $19 more on clothes. Of those planning to purchase electronics, half (49 percent) plan to buy a laptop, followed by a calculator (32 percent) and a tablet (31 percent), according to the National Retail Federation.
