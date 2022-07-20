With summer starting to wind down, parents are turning their attention to back-to-school shopping.
Thanks to inflation, the price of notebooks, laptops and school clothes have risen. That’s why it’s important to note Ohio’s eighth back-to-school sales tax holiday will take place Aug. 5-7. It’s the weekend the state will charge no sales tax on several items.
The following items will be exempt from sales and use tax:
• Clothing priced at $75 per item or less, and
• School supplies priced at $20 per item or less.
There will be no limit on how many items shoppers can buy, whether bought in stores or online.
Shoppers will not get a tax break on briefcases, handbags, cosmetics, handkerchiefs, watches, sunglasses, jewelry and sporting equipment.
The sales tax holiday, which is now part of the permanent law, was sponsored by former State Rep. John Patterson, D-Jefferson.
“I remain an enthusiastic supporter of the legislation, especially at a time when family budgets are under stress, the sales tax provides further relief,” he said. “Further, it should help our local businesses.”
Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV said the tax-free weekend is a great benefit for all Ohioans.
“Hopefully, it will encourage a lot of folks to shop local and support businesses in Ashtabula County,” he said.
As inflation continues to rise, 38 percent of consumers said they are cutting back in other spending areas to cover the cost of items for the upcoming school year, according to the annual survey released July 14 by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.
Families expect to spend more per person on both K-12 and college items this year as a result of higher prices.
“Families consider back-to-school and college items as an essential category, and they are taking whatever steps they can, including cutting back on discretionary spending, shopping sales and buying store- or off-brand items, in order to purchase what they need for the upcoming school year,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a prepared statement. “The back-to-school season is among the most significant shopping events for consumers and retailers alike, second only to the winter holiday season.”
Total back-to-school spending is expected to match 2021’s record high of $37 billion. Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on school items, about $15 more than last year. Back-to-school spending has increased dramatically since the onset of the pandemic, as families adjusted to changes from virtual and hybrid learning. Compared to 2019, back-to-school shoppers are expected to spend $168 more on average, and total spending is up $11 billion, according to the NRF.
Total back-to-college spending is expected to reach nearly $74 billion, up from last year’s record of $71 billion and the highest in the NRF’s survey history.
College students and their families anticipate spending an average of $1,199 on college or university items, consistent with last year’s record of $1,200. Since 2019, total expected spending on back-to-college has grown by $19 billion and consumers are spending $223 more on average than they were before the pandemic. Nearly half of this increase comes from spending on electronics and dorm or apartment furnishings, according to the NRF.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.