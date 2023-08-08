JEFFERSON — This year’s August special election is in the rear-view mirror, and Issue 1 was rejected by Ohio voters.
Ashtabula County voters also rejected the proposed amendment, 11,934 votes against to 10,991 in favor, for a total of 22,925 votes cast, according to preliminary results.
Board of Elections Deputy Director John Mead said voter turnout for the county was 38.18 percent for the election.
He said there were no major issues with the election on Tuesday.
“There are outstanding, 224 provisional ballots, which will not affect the outcome, but only the percentage,” Mead said.
He thanked county poll workers and staff for their efforts in preparing and carrying out the election.
“We appreciate the public’s enthusiasm, in getting out on an August day to vote, but this was a very important issue, and the public has spoken,” Mead said. “We do our part here to make it all happen, administratively, with everyone’s help, poll workers and everyone at the Board of Elections.”
The proposed amendment included increasing the threshold to approve a constitutional amendment from just over 50 percent to 60 percent, removing a period in which additional signatures can be submitted to the Secretary of State’s office after a petition to amend the constitution. It would also have required that signatures be collected from all 88 counties in the state, up from the current requirement of 44 counties.
Just over 4,000 people in the county requested absentee ballots for the election, 1,644 non-partisan voters, 1,256 Republicans, and 1,189 Democrats, according to the Board of Elections’ website. Of those, 3,946 votes were cast, 2,586 of which were against the issue, and 1,360 of which were in favor of it.
Statewide, early voting totals were vastly against the proposal, but the percentage of votes in favor of Issue 1 grew as the night progressed, according to unofficial results from the Ohio Secretary of State’s website. Locally, the number of votes in favor of the amendment grew as the night progressed as well, eventually eclipsing “no” votes.
The Associated Press called the race just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday. As of about 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, there were 1.3 million votes against the proposed amendment, to 1 million votes in favor, according to preliminary, incomplete results from the secretary of state’s website.
