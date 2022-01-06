Donniella Winchell, the executive director of the Ohio Wine Producers Association, has been named one of the 10 most inspiring people by the wine industry publication Wine Industry Advisor.
The post from Wine Industry Advisor states that Ohio’s wine industry has grown from 13 wineries to nearly 400 since Winchell became the executive director of the Ohio Wine Producers Association.
Winchell said the recognition is good for Ohio. The other people recognized on the list are very impressive, she said.
Winchell said she was notified that she had won an award in early December. “I did not know until yesterday who was on the list,” she said. “It was very, very exciting and extremely validating.”
“It will open some doors for the industry,” Winchell said. “It will create street cred for a lot of what we do. It will reinforce the medals that the wineries are making. ... It really is a really amazing tool to help build the recognition.”
Winchell said when she started with the Ohio Wine Producers Association in 1978, her annual budget was $750. She initially started as executive secretary, and was later promoted to executive director, she said.
Winchell said Robert Gottesman was an important part of the growth of the Ohio Wine Producers Association. “He bought me a fax machine in 1979 for $7,500, because he wanted me to be in touch with the folks at [former Ohio Governor] Jim Rhodes office,” Winchell said. She said she spoke with Gottesman regularly, seeking to grow the Ohio Wine Producers Association. “So he wrote me a $16,000 dollar check and he told me ‘go away until you do something with it,’” Winchell said.
The association has gone through a number of offices since then, before moving to its current office in Geneva about five years ago, Winchell said.
“It’s been journey,” Winchell said. “We had 13 wineries that first year, 24 wineries in the mid-80s, and 42 wineries in the early 90s. And then the explosion started, and now there are 379, I believe, nearly 400.”
Winchell said in the future, she would like to broaden the public’s awareness of the wines that are being produced in Ohio currently.
Winchell said she doesn’t plan to leave any time soon.
