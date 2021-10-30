Ohio third most dangerous place tolive during zombie apocalypse

Halloween can be scary enough, but TV shows like ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘iZombie’ have made zombies a popular costume and party theme.
If doomsday and the walking dead are indeed lurking around the corner, experts at RantCasino.com want America to be prepared. Consequently, they released a list Friday on which states would be most affected by a zombie apocalypse. The findings are based on the number of graves in each state.
Come to find out, Ohio ranks No. 3, behind New York and Pennsylvania, which ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
“This is a very interesting statistic for Ashtabula County,” said Casey Kozlowski, county commissioner. “Ashtabula County’s emergency management department is prepared for Halloween should we encounter any issues.”
Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said his department is well aware of the potential zombie situation.
“We conduct annual zombie mitigation training with our officers,” he said.
It’s a good thing locals are prepared, as Ohio could host up to 10.4 million zombies during doomsday.
New York could boast a whopping 12.7 million potential zombies, while Pennsylvanians would have to fight off 12.5 million potential zombies.
Former state Rep. John Patterson of Jefferson said he’s old enough to remember Ghoulardi, portrayed by actor/disc jockey Ernie Anderson, as the horror host of Shock Theater in the 1960s at WJW-TV, Channel 8 in Cleveland.
“Ghoulardi would certainly be disappointed to know that Ohio ranks third,” he said. “He would probably say that Ohio needs to bury the competition!”
Ohioans will ‘bury’ Alaskans who might escape the zombie apocalypse unharmed, with only 72,850 potential zombies roaming the country’s largest state.
Wyoming ranked as the second least affected state, with only 295,000 potential zombies.
For more information on the zombie apocalypse, go to https://www.rantcasino.com/.
Rantcasino.com conducted the research to replicate a hypothetical zombie apocalypse in which the deceased return as the living dead. Estimates for this study were based on a sample of 369,240 globally geolocated cemeteries and more than 200 million registered graves acquired from an established public database of cemetery records, Find a Grave (owned by Ancestry.com).
