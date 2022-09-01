JEFFERSON — The Ohio Supreme Court recently granted final certification to the Eastern County Court’s Veterans Court Program.
Eastern County Court Judge Harold Specht said he has agreements with the Conneaut and Ashtabula Municipal Courts and Western County Court.
“When they have a veteran come through that they think would fit the criteria to enter into my court, they transfer them to my court and we monitor them from there,” Specht said.
This was something Specht wanted to accomplish when he took office in 2019.
“It was in my mind coming in, and we were in the process of beginning when COVID hit,” he said. “It kind of became an unofficial thing.”
Specht said he started asking defendants if they are a veteran when they were arraigned, and he would then offer them a chance to take part in the program.
The program is open to veterans who have been honorably discharged.
Veterans who take part in the court are monitored by the Veterans Administration, and a team meets every two weeks to discuss how they are progressing, Specht said.
“We meet, we discuss their progress with whoever’s been seeing them,” he said. “Some of them are in mental health counseling, most of them are in some kind of substance abuse counseling, and they have to go to all those meetings and they have to participate and be very cooperative with them, as well as, the ones who have substance abuse issues, are subject to random testing. They have to pass tests, much like drug court and the mental health court.”
If participants are doing well, they will move forward to phase two, where they only have to be seen once a month, instead of twice, he said.
“We’re still in the process of putting the criteria together for graduations,” Specht said.
In a press release announcing the certification of the court, Specht thanked Court Executive and Veterans Court Administrator Ryan Colby for working so hard on the project.
Depending on the level of charges, how well participants do in the program and their prior record, charges could be dropped. “If it’s a victimless crime, mostly they’ll get dropped,” Specht said.
Some participants in the program have pleaded guilty and some have gone to jail for a period of time, Specht said.
Specht said he has also reached an agreement with the county Court of Common Pleas to allow some people charged with felonies to be monitored through the Veterans Court program.
Having the Supreme Court observe the program and sign off on it was a big deal for the program, Specht said.
“As a judge and as a veteran of the military, I’m happy to extend this invitation to veterans court for anyone who needs it,” he said.
