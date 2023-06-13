The Ohio Supreme Court recently declined to hear another appeal of John Rose’s murder conviction.
Rose was convicted of murder in the death of Paul Ruffo in May 2021, and was sentenced to life in prison in June 2021. He appealed the conviction, and that appeal was rejected by the 11th District Court of Appeals and the Ohio Supreme Court.
After his initial appeal was rejected, Rose filed paperwork with the court, seeking a second trial based on alleged new evidence, which was also denied.
He also filed an additional appeal with the 11th District Court of Appeals, claiming that his he received ineffective assistance of appellant counsel and alleging that improper testimony was allowed during his trial, but the appeals court found that the outcome of the trial was not impacted by the testimony, and that Rose’s appellate counsel was effective.
Rose appealed the 11th District’s decision, claiming that he was denied his sixth and 14th Amendment rights to effective appeals counsel.
Last week, the Ohio Supreme Court declined to hear the case.
