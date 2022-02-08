The Ohio Supreme Court declared a request to have Judge Marianne Sezon recused from two criminal cases moot after she recused herself in January.
A judgement entry announcing the decision states that Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole filed an affidavit seeking to have Sezon removed from two cases Sezon was hearing. The defendant in both cases was Joshua Gurto. In one case, filed in 2017, Gurto has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of murder, unclassified felonies, one count of rape, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
In the second case, filed in 2020, Gurto was charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
The request to have Sezon recused from the cases was filed in November, and Sezon recused herself in January, according to court records.
Earlier in 2021, Sezon conducted a closed hearing on whether or not a proposed universal plea agreement would be accepted for the two cases. Sezon eventually rejected the proposed deal.
According to court records, the other Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas also recused themselves from the cases.
A visiting judge will be assigned to the cases.
After Sezon’s recusal was announced, O’Toole said her office always seeks to resolve cases in lieu of trial, and would offer a plea deal in this case if an agreement could be reached between all parties.
