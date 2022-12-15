After more than a year of closed-door negotiations, a resolution of the fate of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake is in sight.
A provision of House Bill 45 would allocate $13.95 million to Ashtabula County, to be used to pay the debt on the lodge.
The bill was approved by the Ohio Legislature at the end of this year’s lame duck session early Thursday morning.
In a press release, the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners thanked State Sen. Sandra O’Brien, who represents Ashtabula County, for her work on the bill.
“We remained steadfast in a solution that benefited all parties and at the end of the day the taxpayers of Ashtabula County will prevail with this legislation that has been brought forward by Senator O’Brien. I’m very appreciative of her work on this and the impact that this debt relief will have to make the Geneva Lodge and Conference Center more successful than ever,” Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said in the release.
In a Thursday morning phone call, Kozlowski said the bill was passed at around 6 a.m. The bill also removes the proposed transfer of the lodge to state control, he said.
“Special thanks to the Senator, Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole, Delaware North, (the Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau) and (Convention Facilities Authority) and their representatives, and all the members of the state of Ohio legislature who supported, encouraged, submitted and ultimately approved the language,” Commissioner J.P. Ducro said in the release.
Ducro said this solution is exactly what the commissioners have wanted from the start of negotiations, and what they repeatedly said was their goal.
“I’m thankful to Senator O’Brien for working with the Commissioners to find a resolution to the debt that existed with the Geneva Lodge and Conference Center,” Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said in the release. “This relief will enable the Lodge to continue to grow and remain a leading asset that benefits Ashtabula County’s tourism industry.”
The bill now goes to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk. The commissioners strongly urged DeWine to sign the bill in the release.
Geneva-on-the-Lake Mayor Dwayne Bennett said he is happy the deal was worked out.
“That was the result that we were hoping that would happen,” he said. “We’ve got to thank the commissioners and everybody else that was involved for getting that deal done, because the lodge is so important to the county.”
The lodge is a huge asset to the village and the county as a whole, Bennett said.
The language in H.B. 45 is in response to a pair of provisions in last year’s biennial state budget, which directed the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to enter into a deal with the county to transfer the lodge to state control, in exchange for outstanding debt owed on the facility, with a deadline of Dec. 31, 2021.
There was an initial backlash against the legislation, including a public meeting in Geneva-on-the-Lake during which local elected officials and business owners requested that the provisions be removed from the budget, or at least modified, before the budget was passed.
The language was modified slightly before being passed, and negotiations began between the county and ODNR.
On New Year’s Eve, 2021, the commissioners hosted a special meeting to approve a memorandum of understanding with ODNR to extend the deadline to reach an agreement for the purchase of the lodge.
The deadline was extended several additional times, most recently to Dec. 19.
In the last several months, the commissioners have said they were pursuing a tweak to the biennial budget legislation to allow for continued local control of the lodge.
Kozlowski said on Thursday that the legislation effectively renders the MoU moot.
“This would effectively address the outstanding issues,” he said.
