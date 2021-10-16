COLUMBUS — Members of the Ohio House on Wednesday passed H.B. 101, which would create a formula for funding county jail construction in Ohio.
The County Commissioners Association of Ohio praised the Ohio House’s passage of the bill in a press release.
“Counties provide the foundation for the administration of the justice system in Ohio,” CCAO President Tim Bubb said in the CCAO release. “This funding mechanism will help allocate future state investments into county jail construction and renovation to help counties provide safe and secure jail facilities, which ultimately promotes public safety.”
In 2019, CCAO found that there were 17 counties in Ohio seeking to build new jails, with a total price tag of more than $1 billion, and 31 counties were seeking jail renovations, repairs and expansion with prices exceeding $350 million.
The bill would rank counties and award them funds based on need, according to a press release from the Ohio House of Representatives.
Representative Sarah Fowler Arthur, whose district includes the majority of Ashtabula County, voted in favor of the bill.
“HB 101 recognizes the many requirements the state has put on local governments to provide modern jail facilities,” Fowler Arthur said in the statement. “If passed, it would allow counties like Ashtabula to apply for state dollars to update outdated facilities and help meet local jail needs.”
The program would be funded through the state capital budget, according to the release. The most recent state capital budget included $50 million for jail construction.
The bill would still need to be passed in the Ohio Senate and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine before becoming law.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski thanked Fowler Arthur for supporting the bill, and said the CCAO and many county commissioners throughout the state are going to lobby the senate to take up the bill.
“Should we be successful in this legislation, this would now finally set a template at the state level for starting to work with counties on their jail projects,” Kozlowski said. “We strongly believe it would mean funds for Ashtabula County.”
Kozlowski said the plan being implemented would mean quite a bit for the county.
He compared the proposed system for funding county jails to the Ohio Schools Facilities Commission, which helped construct a number of new schools around the county several years ago.
Where Ashtabula County would rank on the priority list of jails in the state is currently unknown, Kozlowski said.
“We know ours is pretty bad, but we know there probably are those that are even worse all throughout the state of Ohio,” he said. “So it’s a question of where we’d be on that priority list, but we’re hopeful that we’d be obviously towards the top.”
The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners and the members of the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office have been speaking to voters around the county, encouraging them to vote for a .5 percent sales tax increase to fund the construction of a new county jail.
Kozlowski said that the campaign to pass the sales tax increase will continue.
“We don’t know if this legislation is going to come to fruition,” Kozlowski said. In addition to needing to be passed in the Ohio Senate and signed into law by the governor, the program will need to be supported by regular funding from the legislature.
“The commissioners have pledged that, should we receive additional funds to assist with this project, we will have an opportunity to lower that local obligation that is being asked of the local tax payers,” Kozlowski said.
