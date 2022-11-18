The Ohio House has approved Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur’s bill closing a loophole in disciplinary investigation procedures.
Fowler Arthur’s bill will close a loophole where a teacher or school employee who retires under threat of disciplinary investigation or termination would not necessarily be reported to the Ohio Department of Education.
The bill would require that any teacher or school employee who resigns under threat of disciplinary investigation or termination will still be reported to ODE, according to the release.
Fowler Arthur, whose district includes part of Ashtabula County, introduced the bill.
“This legislation closes a loophole to ensure our students are safe when they go to school,” Fowler Arthur said in the release.
“Current law would allow a guilty party back in the classroom because no record of their alleged misconduct may be found. This bill works to see an investigation is properly conducted, and that appropriate documentation, with due process, is completed so that our students are protected.”
The bill passed out of the Ohio House unopposed, with 91 votes in favor, according to the state legislature’s website.
