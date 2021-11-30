The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced on Monday the number of fatal crashes in the state over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
According to OHP, 13 people were killed in 10 crashes between Wednesday and Sunday. One was a pedestrian. Four of the deceased were not wearing seat belts.
For the same time period in 2020, there were 11 deaths.
Three of the crashes involved impaired driving, according to OHP.
Across the state, 300 people were arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired and 147 were arrested for drugs, according to OHP. Citations were issued for 669 seatbelt violations and 106 distracted driving violations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.