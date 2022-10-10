ASHTABULA — FirstEnergy Corp. electric companies, Ohio Edison and the Illuminating Company, are completing smart grid upgrades across Ashtabula County.
The work will help prevent or minimize the length of service disruptions, particularly during severe weather, officials said.
“Improvements to the county’s public power infrastructure is certainly welcomed and will help strengthen the breadth of the system here in our community,” County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said.
The work includes installation of new, automated equipment and technology in substations and along power lines serving nearly 18,000 customers in parts of Ashtabula, Austinburg, Andover, Geneva and nearby areas.
Upgrades began in 2020 under the company’s initial three-year portfolio of grid modernization work.
“Every project is customized and designed to address the particular reliability needs of each community,” said Ed Shuttleworth, president of FirstEnergy’s Ohio operations. “These upgrades will allow us to restore service to our customers faster following severe weather events, as well as pave the way for a more robust power system.”
Utility personnel are finalizing electrical equipment upgrades in four substations in the greater Ashtabula area and modernizing power lines that deliver electric service to customers from those facilities.
Thousands of homes and businesses in the area will benefit from the installation of 52 new automated reclosing devices in the substations and along power lines to help limit the frequency, duration and scope of service interruptions, officials said.
These electrical devices work like a circuit breaker in a home that shuts off power when trouble occurs, with the added benefit of automatically reenergizing a substation or power line within seconds for certain types of outages to keep power safely flowing to customers.
This technology is safer and more efficient because it often allows utility personnel to automatically restore service to customers in lieu of sending a crew to investigate, according to officials.
If the device senses a more serious issue, like a fallen tree on electrical equipment, it will isolate the outage to that area and limit the total number of affected customers. The device’s smart technology will quickly pinpoint the location of the fault and help utility personnel better understand the cause of the outage to help speed restoration.
Locations for these automated devices were determined based on a review of historical outage patterns across greater Ashtabula.
Additional power lines that tie together existing circuits are also being constructed to provide more flexibility in restoring service following outages. The new power lines will help reduce the length of power outages and the overall number of customers impacted by switching them to a backup line for faster service restoration, officials said.
Lastly, 50 capacitor banks were installed to regulate voltage, helping provide energy savings by reducing the amount of electricity that must be generated and evenly distributing electricity to allow all customers served by a single power line to receive the same flow of safe, reliable power.
Beyond the company’s investments in power lines and equipment, Ohio Edison and The Illuminating Company have installed more than 20,000 smart meters for customers in Ashtabula County since 2020.
FirstEnergy’s Ohio utilities, including Ohio Edison and The Illuminating Company, recently filed a plan with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) that would expand smart grid technology investments. The filing, known as Ohio Grid Mod II, proposes a four-year, $626 million investment plan that builds upon system upgrades completed since the PUCO approved the utilities’ Grid Mod I plan in 2019, officials said.
Ohio Edison serves more than 1 million customers across 34 Ohio counties.
The Illuminating Company serves 755,000 customers across Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Lorain counties.
